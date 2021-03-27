Spanish football evening headlines: Odegaard loving life in London, Madrid decide against Cristiano reunion and Bale not in their plans for next season

Spanish football evening headlines for 27 March

Martin Odegaard loving life at Arsenal and in England: “It’s a dream to be able to play here”

Martin Odegaard left Madrid for London at the end of January, but he did so with a return ticket. Real Madrid’s position is still very clear. The Norwegian’s form at Arsenal is a reason to continue betting on the playmaker, seeing him as having the potential of becoming a fundamental piece of their future.

Read more here.

Real Madrid decide against Cristiano Ronaldo reunion according to reports

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid. He was touched by the reception he received when he returned to the Santiago Bernabeu with Juventus, according to Marca, and from that moment began to think about coming back to Spain.

Read more here.

Gareth Bale isn’t in Real Madrid’s plans for next season

Gareth Bale has got back playing football under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, but that doesn’t mean he’ll feature for Real Madrid next season according to Marca. Wales played Belgium midweek, and the winger was seen chatting with Thibaut Courtois post-game. Hours before he announced his intention to return to the Spanish capital upon the end of his loan deal in London.

Read more here.