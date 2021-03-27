Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal returns to light training

Real Madrid have received a timely fitness boost with the news that Dani Carvajal has returned to light training during the international break.

The Spanish international has endured a frustrating 2020/21 campaign with a string of injuries restricting him to 10 La Liga start this season.

However, according to reports from Marca, he has now re-joined the first team squad for restricted training, with a full return expected next week.

Midfield duo Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde are also working on their own fitness, after missing out on international call ups due to injury.

Carvajal’s comeback will offer a real edge to Zinedine Zidane‘s side as they face a crucial run of games in the return of domestic action after the international window.

Los Blancos host to Eibar next weekend in league action before their Champions League quarter final double header against Liverpool, either side of a crunch El Clasico tie with Barcelona.