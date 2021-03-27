Real Madrid, looking to kick-start next project, look to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential reappearance on the market has overshadowed, according to Marca, Real Madrid’s real ambition this coming summer. Los blancos are clear that 2021/22 must be the beginning of a new project in the Spanish capital, but their economic reality needs to change for them to trigger this regeneration. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the undoubted two priority targets to lead this new era.

Madrid made an investment of nearly €300m in the summer of 2019, bringing in Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, all of whom haven’t contributed in the manner it was hoped they would. Now, their sporting reality has led to an obligation to invest significantly in the team, but several players in the squad must leave to finance that.

Mbappe and Haaland are the men wanted in Madrid. The former’s negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for a new contract aren’t going well, with the current situation leaning towards him not renewing and being put on the transfer market to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in 2022. Mbappe wants to lead a project, something that’s difficult with Neymar in situ in Paris.

Haaland’s situation is different. It’s true that Madrid have an excellent relationship with Borussia Dortmund, his club, but this isn’t expected to carry much weight in any potential deal, with all of Europe interested in the Norwegian marksman’s services. Mino Raiola, his agent, is interested in doing a deal with los blancos, but both Haaland and his father are uncertain whether now is the correct time in his career for him to make the move to Madrid.