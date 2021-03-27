Paris Saint-Germain enter race for Barcelona and Real Betis’ Emerson

Emerson is going to be a hot topic this summer transfer window according to Mundo Deportivo. Reports from France claim that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to strengthen at right back, with Emerson, co-owned by Barcelona and Real Betis, their number one target. Emerson just recently changed agents, something that usually precedes activity of some sort.

Any potential deal would come to about €25m, it’s believed. Barcelona and Betis signed Emerson from Atletico Mineiro in his native Brazil for €12m in total, six each, and Betis have had him on loan for two years. According to their agreement, he’ll be a Barcelona player come June, and will do pre-season under Ronald Koeman if a deal with someone else can’t be struck before then.

Still just 22, the Brazilian international has been flying in Seville this season, scoring two goals and contributing four assists in 28 games for los verdiblancos. Manuel Pellegrini rates him highly. Right back isn’t a position of weakness for the blaugrana, with Koeman more than happy with his man Sergino Dest, not to mention the experienced Sergi Roberto being an excellent alternative. Oscar Mingueza can also play there.