Miralem Pjanic: I want a chance to prove myself at Barcelona

Barcelona midfield star Miralem Pjanic has called on manager Ronald Koeman to give him a first team chance in 2021.

The Bosnian international joined the Catalans last summer in a deal that saw Brazilian schemer Artur Melo move to Juventus in the opposition direction.

However, the 30-year old has struggled to force his way into Koeman’s plans this season, with just six La Liga starts so far in 2020/21.

The rise of teenage superstar Pedri has forced Pjanic to the periphery of Koeman’s starting XI but he remains confident he can play a key role in the end of season run in.

“I did not sign for Barca to leave the following year, I signed to make history in a club that has been on my path for many years,” he told an exclusive interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“I came to Barca because of my style and experience as a winner, that’s what they asked me to contribute.

“I’ve come to Barca to win the Champions League, that’s my goal.

“This year I want to help them win double, that’s my mentality and I never give up.

“I would ask Koeman for two or three games to show my football.”

Koeman is likely to rotate his starting options in the coming weeks as he aims to keep his squad fresh as they chase down league leaders Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan superpower return to league action with a home game against Real Valladolid before a crunch pair of games at Real Madrid and the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao.