Martin Odegaard loving life at Arsenal and in England: “It’s a dream to be able to play here”

Martin Odegaard left Madrid for London at the end of January, but he did so with a return ticket. Real Madrid’s position is still very clear. The Norwegian’s form at Arsenal is a reason to continue betting on the playmaker, seeing him as having the potential of becoming a fundamental piece of their future.

Odegaard’s form at Real Sociedad last season and under Mikel Arteta this term is the true measure of him as a footballer. He started the season at Madrid with knee problems, and was never given time to shine. Madrid’s feeling is that these problems have been overcome and that the midfielder is ready to explode.

Arsenal are delighted with him. His arrival has markedly improved the team, with Arteta’s side now a step away from the semi-final of the Europa League as well as climbing the Premier League table. They want to keep Odegaard, but no such option exists.

The Norwegian, for his part, is enjoying life in London. He’s said as per Diario AS that playing in the Premier League is a dream come true given he spent his childhood watching it. “I only have good things to say about the league and the football here,” he said. “The Premier League is really important in Norway, I grew up watching it every week, and everyone in Norway follows it very closely. It’s a dream to be able to play here.”

Odegaard is also clearly enjoying working under Basque coach Mikel Arteta, who’s into his second season as a head coach. “He’s amazing,” the Norwegian said. “He’s a really good coach. He’s really smart and he’s a teacher, who helps us see the details, and why the way he’s training us will help us to achieve things. We’re lucky to have him and there are so many things to learn from him. It’s very good to have him as a coach.”