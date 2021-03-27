Manchester United to challenge Real Madrid for Villarreal star Pau Torres

Real Madrid are in line to be challenged by Premier League giants Manchester United in the race for Villarreal star Pau Torres this summer.

Los Blancos have been linked with a host of potential defensive targets due to the growing uncertainty over Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane‘s long term futures in the Spanish capital.

Spanish international Torres has emerged as a possible target for Zinedine Zidane, with the French coach preferring a signing with La Liga experience.

However, according to reports from the Daily Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now highlighted Torres as an option, after missing out on RB Leipzig centre back Dayot Upamecano.

United’s links with Torres will frustrate Real Madrid, who were confident of remaining unopposed in their pursuit of the highly rated 24-year old.

Torres is under contract until 2024, with a €60m release clause at the Estadio de la Ceramica, but Villarreal could accept a player plus cash offer, provided a replacement can be secured.