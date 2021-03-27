Georgia Captain Kakabadze: Spain are the best team in the world

Luis Enrique‘s Spain have been labelled as the ‘best team in the world’ by Georgia captain Otar Kakabadze ahead of their clash tomorrow.

Spain kicked off their road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a 1-1 draw against Greece in Granada last week but Enrique will be aiming for a win in Tbilisi.

Kakabadze, who plays his club football with Segunda Division side Tenerife, admitted his side are in for a challenge against Spain, but he warned the 2010 World Cup winners will face a battle in Eastern Europe.

“Spain have the best team in the world,” he told an interview with Marca.

“But we are going to give everything during the 90 minutes, to try and win each ball and bring great joy to our country.

“That is what we did in 2016, although that was a friendly and we also have the memory of how Spain suffered here in 2012.”

Georgia beat Spain in their most recent meeting, with a 1-0 win at Getafe‘s Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez, but Spain won home and away against them in qualification for the 2014 World Cup.

Enrique is likely to rotate his starting options following the draw with Greece as skipper Sergio Ramos is an injury doubt and Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona‘s teen star Pedri are both pushing for a starting spot.