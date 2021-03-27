Gareth Bale isn’t in Real Madrid’s plans for next season

Gareth Bale has got back playing football under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, but that doesn’t mean he’ll feature for Real Madrid next season according to Marca. Wales played Belgium midweek, and the winger was seen chatting with Thibaut Courtois post-game. Hours before he announced his intention to return to the Spanish capital upon the end of his loan deal in London.

Madrid, unless there’s a massive change in thinking, don’t share Bale’s enthusiasm for a reunion. They believe his cycle at the club is over, and want to cut his significant salary from their wage bill. Bale earns close to €30m per season, money Madrid want to re-invest in new signings as they look to move into a new era.

Bale’s good recent form will have risen his value, and while Tottenham have no option to sign the player it will surely have piqued the interest of several other potential suitors. All is still to be decided, but what’s known for sure is that the Welshman has a year left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.