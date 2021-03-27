Barcelona icon Xavi tips Joachim Low for Camp Nou role

Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez has indicated Germany boss Joachim Low could be a future La Blaugrana manager.

Xavi – who is currently managing Qatari side Al-Sadd – was linked with a return to the club to replace Ernesto Valverde prior to Ronald Koeman‘s arrival in 2019.

However, Xavi has insisted he remains committed to his work with Al-Sadd and is not prioritising an immediate return to Catalonia.

Koeman’s own position could come under scrutiny this summer if Barcelona end the 2020/21 season without silverware and ex Spanish international Xavi could be a surprise name linked with the job if the Dutchman is sacked.

“Löw did his bit for Germany to develop a different way of understanding football that reminded me of the one I knew in the National Team and in Barcelona,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

Low’s future is set to come under the microscope in the coming months after he confirmed his intention to end his long running stint with the German national side.

He will now leave the role he has held since 2006 after this summer’s European Championships despite speculation he would stay on for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.