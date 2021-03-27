Barcelona following Jose Luis Gaya’s contract negotiations with Valencia very closely

Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s new sporting director, has been working intensely in these past few days to kick-start the sporting project commissioned by newly-elected president Joan Laporta. Alemany’s last role of that kind was at Valencia, and that’s where much of his early work has been targeted as per Diario AS.

Alemany is said to be interested in Fabio Blanco, a highly-rated 17 year-old whose contract at Mestalla expires in the summer. They’re also interested in Valencia captain Jose Luis Gaya, who’s currently away with Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad. Gaya is negotiating a contract extension with Valencia, but Barcelona are live to whatever happens.

Alemany formed a formidable partnership during his time at Mestalla with Marcelino. The 58-year-old had been the individual accredited for Valencia’s rise back to the top of Spanish football in his two seasons at Mestalla. They recorded successive top four finishes after back-to-back campaigns in which they ended the season 12th in La Liga, while they also secured the Copa del Rey in his final season.