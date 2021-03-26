Xabi Alonso renews Real Sociedad deal; rejects Gladbach move

Current Real Sociedad B team coach Xabi Alonso has renewed his contract at the club amid links of a move to German club Borussia Monchengladbach.

A report in Bild earlier this week claimed that the Basque coach had been identified by Gladbach to replace the outgoing boss Marco Rose at the end of the season, with the move a formality.

However, the former central midfield star has renewed his contract at La Real by a further year and will remain in charge of the B side.

A former central midfielder, Alonso spent the final three years of his playing career in Germany with Bayern Munich, accumulating 117 first-team appearances between 2014 and 2017, helping the club to win three successive Bundesliga titles.

The former central midfielder secured his requisite coaching badges in 2018 and was subsequently appointed as coach of Real Madrid’s Under-14 team, before moving to take up the position at La Real’s B team last summer.

Xabi Alonso is currently tasked with nurturing young talent at the Basque club to provide them with a pathway to first-team football.

La Real have a strong tradition of promoting youth products into their first-team squad – 16 of their current senior ranks played in their youth sides, more than any other team in La Liga this season.