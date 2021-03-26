Why Barcelona are concerned about social media app TikTok

It is natural that many football supporters will want to record close-up footage of their idols and this is something that many stars have to deal with on a daily basis.

However, there is concern at Barcelona at the use of TikTok to harass their players and the club want increased security around their training facilities to limit this exposure, as per a report in ESPN.

Watch: Lionel Messi harassed by TikTok user

Imagine running into Messi on the street 😵 (via guillembarbeta, zhork_8/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/bJQhODxW2x — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 30, 2020

There are several videos in circulation of star Lionel Messi being targeted by fans outside the facilities who attempt to get close and personal with the player.

Messi stopped to give this fan a jersey ❤️ (via fcbkyrylo/TikTok) @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/mGjHZavzWX — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2020

However other player such as Antoine Griezmann, Pedri and Riqui Puig have also been targeted – the latter of whom was targeted and harassed by fans whilst he was driving his car, with one passer by asking why the 21-year-old has become so “arrogant” and “cocky” since becoming a first-team player at the club.

Watch: Video shows Riqui Puig facing abuse from Barcelona fans

📽 La paciència de Riqui Puig davant la mala educació dels altres…#FCBlive pic.twitter.com/zzkjv9jitO — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) November 11, 2020

Defender Samuel Umtiti has also been targeted for abuse while Frenkie De Jong has been another target.