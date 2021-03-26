The complicated future of the defender wanted by Barcelona and PSG

The future of full-back Emerson Royal beyond the end of this season remains unclear with his convoluted contractual situation adding to the uncertainty.

The Brazilian has been a regular at Real Betis since moving to Spanish football in January 2019 but he is currently owned by Barcelona.

Emerson, 22, joined the Catalan club in January 2019 from Atletico Mineiro in a reported €12.7m deal in a convoluted operation in which both the Blaugrana and Betis paid for half that sum each.

The Brazilian’s obligatory stay at the Seville-based club ends this summer and his contract at the Catalan giants goes through until 2024, but Goal.com that whichever of those clubs wants him beyond this summer must pay the other €9m – while the club that loses the player would be entitled to 20 percent of a future sale.

That same report claims that Barcelona news sees the club want to incorporate the player into the squad next season to challenge for the position alongside Sergino Dest, but that Paris Saint-Germain also want to sign him.

It is said that both the Parisians and Barca could agree on a €25m sale – but that would mean that an additional €5m goes to Betis.

Emerson has scored five goals in 69 first-team appearances for Betis and has won his first international cap for Brazil.