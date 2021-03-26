Spanish football morning headlines: Xabi Alonso rejects Gladbach move, Manchester United move for Atletico Madrid star and Ansu Fati’s injury hell

Spanish football morning headlines for 26 March.

Xabi Alonso renews at La Real

Former Real Madrid star and current Real Sociedad B team coach Xabi Alonso has renewed his contract at the club and rejected a move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

A report in Bild earlier this week claimed that the Basque coach was Gladbach’s number one target to replace Marco Rose and an offer had been made, but he will stay in San Sebastian.

United move for Atleti star

Marcos Llorente has been a star for Atletico Madrid this season and now he is a transfer target for Manchester United, report Diario AS.

The Red Devils would be willing to pay €80m for the midfielder, and although the player is said to have no intention of moving – the size of the offer is making them study the possibility.

Fati injury hell continues

Barcelona news is once again dominated by a concerning update on Ansu Fati, whose knee is not healing, and his injury nightmare is continuing.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo claims the player was woken up at 3am with the swelling returning in his knee and he is now pushing for a change in treatment to allow him to return to action.