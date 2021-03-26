Roberto Martinez: Eden Hazard is desperate to play again

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has come out in support of Real Madrid‘s injury stricken star Eden Hazard.

The midfielder is absent from Martinez’s squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month after suffering another setback in an injury disrupted campaign with Los Blancos.

A succession of muscle problems have seen him miss between 15 and 20 games in 2020/21 and he is not expected to be back in action until at least mid-April.

However, despite growing speculation over a rift with manager Zinedine Zidane, and Hazard’s willingness to play through the pain in the Spanish capital, Martinez has backed his talisman.

“I think Eden is calm in all situations, but now he is desperate to be back on the field,” as reported by Marca.

“No matter how much experience you have, when you are a player who cannot be on the field you will feel strange.”

Hazard is rumoured to be targeting a comeback next month, however, he is unlikely to face Real Madrid’s crucial start to April.

Zidane’s side face a Champions League double header against quarter final opponents Liverpool on April 6 and 14 either side of an vital El Clasico La Liga clash with arch rivals Barcelona.