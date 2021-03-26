Real Madrid and Barcelona target Erling Haaland valued at €180m

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set a whopping €180m asking price for star striker Erling Haaland.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are rumoured to be tracking the Norwegian goal machine ahead of a possible mega money offer in the coming months.

However, according to reports from ESPN, the Bundesliga side have indicated they will not accept anything less than their full valuation, in their attempts to ward off the interest in the 20-year old.

Dortmund’s stance is likely to trigger a response across the major players in European football with Premier League leaders Manchester City unlikely to pay over €100m for him.

Haaland has been in sensational form for Edin Terzic’s side so far this season netting an incredible 33 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions so far in 2020/21.

His current contract at Signal Iduna Park runs until June 2024 and Dortmund are under no pressure to sell their star asset below their current price.