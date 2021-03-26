Atletico Madrid La Liga

Moussa Dembele returns to Atletico Madrid training days after collapsing

There was a huge scare at Atletico Madrid training on Tuesday when striker Moussa Dembele unexpectedly fainted during a stretching session.

Unnerving footage was released of the Frenchman collapsing suddenly before receiving urgent medical attention from those at the facilities.

Three days later, Dembele has now returned to the club’s training facilities for the first time since that incident.

He was under close supervision from the club’s staff and was training individually on the grass in low intensity moves, as the club look to integrate him back into his surroundings.

The striker had never previously suffered any similar health incidents and as per Diario AS, the incident was due to a slight drop in blood pressure with no greater long-term health concerns.

The striker arrived at Atleti from Olympique Lyonnais in January but has only had 87 minutes on the pitch to date, as he was sidelined last month by Covid-19.

Posted by

Tags Moussa Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.