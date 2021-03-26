Moussa Dembele returns to Atletico Madrid training days after collapsing

There was a huge scare at Atletico Madrid training on Tuesday when striker Moussa Dembele unexpectedly fainted during a stretching session.

Unnerving footage was released of the Frenchman collapsing suddenly before receiving urgent medical attention from those at the facilities.

🔴⚪️ ÚLTIMA HORA | @MDembele_10 ha sufrido un desmayo en el entrenamiento de esta tarde 🏥Según ha informado el @Atleti ha sufrido una bajada tensional leve. Está en observación, sus costantes vitales son normales. Pendiente de evolución 📽️ @DirectoGolpic.twitter.com/Cfa0KbZHrl — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 23, 2021

Three days later, Dembele has now returned to the club’s training facilities for the first time since that incident.

He was under close supervision from the club’s staff and was training individually on the grass in low intensity moves, as the club look to integrate him back into his surroundings.

💥 Informa @JaviGomezCh 🔙 @MDembele_10 ha vuelto a entrenar por primera vez tras el desmayo que sufrió el pasado martes 🏋🏻‍♂️ Se ha ejercitado en el césped de manera individual y controlado por los médicos del club pic.twitter.com/spTNKkGL3C — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 26, 2021

The striker had never previously suffered any similar health incidents and as per Diario AS, the incident was due to a slight drop in blood pressure with no greater long-term health concerns.

The striker arrived at Atleti from Olympique Lyonnais in January but has only had 87 minutes on the pitch to date, as he was sidelined last month by Covid-19.