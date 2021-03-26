Manchester United make approach for Atletico Madrid star

Marcos Llorente has been a star for Atletico Madrid this season and now he is a transfer target for Manchester United, report Diario AS.

It is claimed that the Red Devils are willing to pay €80m for the Spain international – a sum of money that has forced Atleti club chiefs to consider the approach.

However, the report adds that the player is happy in his current environment and has no intention of leaving the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 26-year-old is a player transformed this season and he has now added a notable attacking element to his game.

The versatile Spain international has already scored 10 goals this campaign and added nine direct assists.

Llorente is the only Atleti player to make the 2021 Team of the Year for La Liga.

🇪🇸 La Liga Team of 2021 pic.twitter.com/lWM147hYwL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 24, 2021

The former Real Madrid player made the switch across the Spanish capital in 2019 and has found the best form of his career.