Joachim Low backs Real Madrid star Toni Kroos over Germany place

Germany boss Joachim Low has dismissed suggestions that Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has slipped out of his squad plans.

Kroos was left out of the Germany squad for their 2022 World Cup qualification triple header this month after only just returning to first team action with Zinedine Zidane‘s side following an injury.

However, despite missing out this time around, with Chelsea star Kai Havertz replacing him in the starting line up, Low has confirmed Kroos will be included in his squad for this summer’s European Championships, if fit.

“He is a world-class player and is very important for this team,” according to reports from Marca.

“We know we can lose players due to injuries but I am confident we will have everyone available in May because in the Euros we will need more than 11 starting players.”

Kroos has been ever present for Low during his time in charge of Germany and the 31-year old played a key role in their 2014 World Cup win.

If he is included in Low’s final 23-man squad this summer he is likely to be the most capped German star in the travelling party after amassing 101 senior caps across a 10-year international career.