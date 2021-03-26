Gareth Bale comments on Real Madrid “completely out of context”, agent insists

Earlier this week, Gareth Bale caused somewhat of a stir with comments that he intended to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Welsh forward is currently on a season-long loan deal at Tottenham but is due to return to the Spanish capital this summer.

Bale told reporters, as cited by Wales Online: “The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs, and then after the Euros, I would still have a year left at Real Madrid.

“My plan is to go back and that’s as far as I’ve planned to be honest.”

However, the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett insists that these comments have been taken out of context and no decision on the player’s future has yet been made.

Barnett told ESPN it was “too early” to speak on the player’s future while also claiming that the comments were “completely out of context”.

It was somewhat of a cryptic response on the player’s future, which remains unclear with his contract at Madrid expiring in the summer of 2022.

It was claimed last summer that Bale’s relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was broken and the situation for him in Madrid had been untenable – and he appears to have little future at the club.