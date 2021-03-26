Barcelona boss Koeman paid to visit club museum and bought club merchandise prior to appointment

Last August, Ronald Koeman was appointed as the new Barcelona boss last August and a remarkable anecdote has been revealed of the Dutchman visiting the stadium prior to the move.

Koeman went to visit the club’s museum at the Camp Nou last summer as many of the club’s tens of thousands of fans do every summer.

It is said by the report in Cadena Ser that the former central defender – a playing icon at the Blaugrana – was recognised by club staff, who insisted that he did not pay for his ticket but Koeman insisted that he did.

The report continues that Koeman then bought official club merchandise in the shop at the end of the tour.

At this point in time, Koeman was still the boss of the Netherlands while Quique Setien was at the helm of the Catalan giants.

Koeman then succeeded Setien in the post at the Blaugrana in the close-season following the latter’s dismissal.