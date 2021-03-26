Barcelona boss Koeman “deserves respect and trust” – Carles Puyol

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman deserves the “respect and trust” of both the club and the fans, according to former club captain Carles Puyol.

Both Koeman and Puyol are iconic former central defenders at the Camp Nou, with the former currently in the managerial hotseat.

Earlier this week, Catalan outlet Esport3 reported that Dutchman Koeman has already been informed by the club’s board that he had their trust to guide the team beyond this campaign.

Koeman was appointed last summer by the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and a change of board may have prompted a potential change in direction in the dugout.

Joan Laporta is the new president at the Blaugrana and it appears that he has given his backing to the boss, which Puyol agrees with.

Now aged 42, Puyol retired in 2014 having made 593 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants and winning 100 caps for the Spanish national team, Puyol told reporters, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “From the outside, the players are happy with Koeman, who is a club legend.

“He is doing a good job, he deserves respect and trust, then at the end of the season the evaluations will already be made.

“There has been a change of energy in the team, I see them in a good position, with enthusiasm and belief, as was seen in the comeback in the Copa (against Sevilla.

“And in the Champions League one more goal in Paris could have changed everything. It’s a new project, with a new coach, with young players and La Liga is alive and we have to play the Copa final.

“Barça have good players, a good team and in recent years we have won many titles. These players deserve credit and our trust.”