Barcelona: Ansu Fati unable to sleep due to pain from knee injury

Barcelona news is once again dominated by a concerning update on Ansu Fati, who is suffering from pains in his knee so extreme that he is struggling to sleep.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo claims the player was last week woken up at 3am by the pain caused from swelling his knee and his environment are now demanding a change in treatment.

The 18-year-old has already undergone two different knee operations but the meniscus in his knee is now reported by Cat Radio not to be healing, meaning that a third operation is now the likely outcome.

The news of the concerns was first reported last month in Diario Sport, who said that there was a fresh build-up of fluid in the player’s knee and a third operation on the knee was a probable outcome.

The fresh report claims Dr. Ramón Cugat – who was leading the treatment – is bemused by the lack of recovery and the player’s father Bori Fati is now pushing for a new intervention of treatment.

The teenager has netted five goals in 10 appearances for Barcelona this campaign alongside one strike in four caps for the Spanish national team.

The timescale of his absence still remains uncertain as the medical teams debate the next course of action.