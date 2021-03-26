Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco suffers injury setback on Belgium duty

Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco will miss Belgium’s 2022 World Cup qualifier in the Czech Republic this weekend.

Roberto Martinez’s side kicked off their road to Qatar with an impressive 3-1 win over Gareth Bale‘s Wales last week.

However, Carrasco missed that game after arriving into the Belgium squad with an ankle injury he picked up in his last Los Rojiblancos appearance.

Martinez has now confirmed he will not travel on to Prague, but the 27-year old will remain at their base in Belgium to work on his fitness ahead of their clash with Belarus on March 30.

“Carrasco had a blow to the ankle in his last game with Atletico Madrid and we felt he is not ready for Saturday’s game.,” the former Everton boss told an interview with Marca.

“He will stay behind and work to be ready for Tuesday’s game against Belarus.”

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois will be La Liga only likely starter for Belgium against the Czech Republic, with Real Sociedad midfielder Adnan Januzaj set for a place on the bench.

Courtois’ Los Blancos teammate Eden Hazard missed another round of international duty as he recovers from injury back in the Spanish capital.