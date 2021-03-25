Zinedine Zidane’s future is up in the air

With only weeks to go until the end of the season, the future of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is up in the air according to Diario AS. The Frenchman has a contract until 2022, but has never spoken about next season. This is pretty common in the manner in which he works, but suspicions that this season could be his last at the club have mounted recently.

There is pressure from two teams for Zidane to depart for pastures new. One is the French national team, who have openly admitted their interest in recruiting their legendary former midfielder when Didier Deschamps leaves his position as coach. Deschamps’ contract runs until 2022, but a below-par Euro 2020 could expedite his departure.

The other team is Juventus. The Italian giants, a former club of Zidane’s, is in a bad moment, just eliminated from the last 16 of the Champions League by Porto and off the pace in Serie A. Andrea Pirlo, the man currently leading the club, is in danger of not getting a second season in charge at Turin.

In the midst of all this noise, candidates for Zidane’s position at Madrid have become to appear. The main one is Raul, who’s having an excellent season with Castilla with some at Madrid looking to see him promoted to the first team. Joachim Low, who’ll leave the German national team after Euro 2020, is also an option. It’s been a tough season for Madrid, and part of the club question why he’s been unable to get the best out of some of their promising younger talents. But overall, his status in the Spanish capital is secure. If he leaves, it’s expected to be his call.