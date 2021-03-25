Spanish football morning headlines: Martin Odegaard and Zinedine Zidane’s future at Real Madrid, Ansu Fati to undergo 15-day test before making call on third surgery

Spanish football morning headlines for 25 March

Martin Odegaard has found the happiness at Arsenal he wanted at Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard left for London at the end of January, but he did so with a return ticket note Marca. Real Madrid’s position is still very clear. The Norwegian’s form at Arsenal is a reason to continue betting on the playmaker, seeing him as having the potential of becoming a fundamental piece of their future.

Zinedine Zidane’s future is up in the air

With only weeks to go until the end of the season, the future of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is up in the air according to Diario AS. The Frenchman has a contract until 2022, but has never spoken about next season. This is pretty common in the manner in which he works, but suspicions that this season could be his last at the club have mounted recently.

Ansu Fati faces 15 day test before deciding on whether to undergo a third surgery

Ansu Fati, still just 18 years old, is having problems with his operated knee once again according to Mundo Deportivo. Last week the Barcelona forward suffered an inflammation in the joint where the meniscus was torn in November, and he’s gone to find a second opinion on what course of action to take. Ansu has been in France, meeting with knee specialists in conjunction with the Barcelona medical team. A decision has been made to submit his knee to a stress test for the next 15 days before making a call.

