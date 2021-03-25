Spanish football evening headlines: La Roja name team to face Greece, Dest scores golazo and Xavi thriving in Qatar

Spanish football evening headlines from 25 March

Luis Enrique names La Roja team to open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Greece

La Roja kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022 this evening in Andalusia. Luis Enrique’s men welcome Greece to Los Carmenes in Granada hoping to retain their record of having never lost a World Cup qualifier at home.

Sergino Dest scores golazo for the USMNT against Jamaica

Sergino Dest has been flying recently, with the Barcelona defender scoring his first goals for his new club in a brace at Real Sociedad in La Liga last weekend. He’s followed up that goalscoring turn on international duty with the United States, with Dest hitting a golazo in a friendly against Jamaica.

Xavi Hernandez thriving in Qatar: “He hasn’t come here for a meal ticket”

Xavi Hernandez is a man close to the thoughts of every Barcelona supporter. Ronald Koemanhas done a fine job so far this season and earned himself the right to at least see out his contract, but the general consensus in Catalonia is that it’s a matter of when, rather than if, their former midfielder will take the reins.

