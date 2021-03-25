Ronald Koeman clear in his priorities this coming transfer market

Ronald Koeman now knows that he’ll be able to fulfil his contract with Barcelona according to Marca. There had been much speculation about whether he’d be entrusted by the newly-elected president Joan Laporta to lead the team into next season, but recent reports emanating from Camp Nou suggests so.

This means Koeman will look to bring in his own men this summer. He’s had to largely work with the squad he inherited this campaign because of financial realities, and this has hamstrung Barcelona in the Champions League, where they were quite easily put aside by Paris Saint-Germain at the last 16. They’re still fighting for La Liga and the Copa del Rey, however, so they do have the nucleus of a serious side.

Koeman wants to build on that. Lionel Messi must be retained beyond the end of his contract, and a centre-back, preferably Eric Garcia, should be brought in. He’ll be available on a free transfer, as will, potentially, Gini Wijnaldum, a man Koeman tried to sign last summer. Memphis Depay, another soon-to-be free agent who was a target of his last year, is another option, as is Laporta’s number-one target, Erling Haaland.