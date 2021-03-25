Martin Odegaard has found the happiness at Arsenal he wanted at Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard left for London at the end of January, but he did so with a return ticket note Marca. Real Madrid’s position is still very clear. The Norwegian’s form at Arsenal is a reason to continue betting on the playmaker, seeing him as having the potential of becoming a fundamental piece of their future.

Odegaard’s form at Real Sociedad last season and under Mikel Arteta this term is the true measure of him as a footballer. He started the season at Madrid with knee problems, and was never given time to shine. Madrid’s feeling is that these problems have been overcome and that the midfielder is ready to explode.

Arsenal are delighted with him. His arrival has markedly improved the team, with Arteta’s side now a step away from the semi-final of the Europa League as well as climbing the Premier League table. They want to keep Odegaard, but no such option exists.

Madrid aren’t open to selling him, and the player himself is still determined to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu. Before he returns, however, he wants to know what plans the coach, whoever that may be next season, has for him.