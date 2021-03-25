Luis Enrique names La Roja team to open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Greece

La Roja kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022 this evening in Andalusia. Luis Enrique’s men welcome Greece to Los Carmenes in Granada hoping to retain their record of having never lost a World Cup qualifier at home.

🚨 ¡¡YA TENEMOS EL ONCE OFICIAL DE ESPAÑA!! 👥 Estos son los once futbolistas elegidos por @LUISENRIQUE21 para iniciar el camino hacia el Mundial de #Catar2022. 💪🏻 ¡¡Vamos, equipo!!#SomosEspaña#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/IB5snbezfp — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 25, 2021

Luis Enrique has gone for what looks to be a 4-3-3 shape, with Unai Simon in goal. Marcos Llorente, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos and Jose Luis Gaya make up the back four, protected by a midfield three of Koke, Rodri and Sergio Canales. Alvaro Morata leads the line, flanked by Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

La Roja come into the game in a good mood. They finished top of their group in the qualification phase for Euro 2020, five points clear of Sweden and nine clear of Norway.

They also finished top of their Nations League group, pipping Germany by two points and ending that campaign with a 6-0 evisceration of the runners-up in November at La Cartuja.