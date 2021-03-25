La Rojita starlet names Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets as key references

La Rojita star Gonzalo Villar has spoken of his desire to become a combination of Barcelona legends Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

Villar is currently in Italy with Roma, and is looking forward to a Europa League quarter-final with Ajax. The 23 year-old Spaniard has become a key part of the Italians’ lineup, playing ten games in Europe this season.

Currently competing in the U21 European Championship, Villar said that Iniesta and Busquets are two references for him. “The idea is to mix the two, depending on the team’s needs,” he said in comments to Gazzetta dello Sport carried by Football Italia.

Born in Valencia, Villar joined Roma from Elche in 2020. He began his football career with Elche, coming through the youth system there before being poached by Valencia at 17.

Unable to break into the first team at Mestalla, he returned to Elche, performing well enough to catch the eye of Roma. He’s been flying this season for the Serie A side.

In Iniesta and Busquets, he has two excellent role models. Both won the World Cup and the European Championships with La Roja, as well as everything there is to win at club level with their all-conquering Barcelona team.