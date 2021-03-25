Bryan Gil is of interest to Barcelona but not their priority this season

Bryan Gil, just 20 years old, has been strongly linked with Barcelona recently. He’s a player the blaugrana have tracked closely ever since he was rising through the ranks at Sevilla, and while they consider him an exciting prospect he isn’t a priority for the Catalan club right now according to Mundo Deportivo.

Gil is having an outstanding season at Eibar on loan from Sevilla, with his parent club said to be unwilling to part with their prize young winger for anything less than his release clause of €40m.

Barcelona just don’t have the capital to engineer such a move right now, with the priorities being renewing the contracts of Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele as well as securing the services of a top-notch number nine.

Gil has been called up to La Roja for the first time by Luis Enrique and could make his debut this evening against Greece in his native Andalusia, at Granada’s Los Carmenes. The left-winger, a tenacious and technical wide-man, has played 21 games for Eibar this season, scoring two goals and contributing two assists.