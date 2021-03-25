Ansu Fati faces 15 day stress-test before deciding on whether to undergo a third surgery

Ansu Fati, still just 18 years old, is having problems with his operated knee once again according to Mundo Deportivo. Last week the Barcelona forward suffered an inflammation in the joint where the meniscus was torn in November, and he’s gone to find a second opinion on what course of action to take.

Ansu has been in France, meeting with knee specialists in conjunction with the Barcelona medical team. A decision has been made to submit his knee to a stress test for the next 15 days before making a call.

The intention is to press the joint during these next two weeks and see how it holds. Ansu will primarily be doing strength sessions, and if the knee can resist the effort without inflaming he can avoid an operation and there’s a good chance he’ll be able to return to action this season. If it doesn’t hold, he’ll have to be operated upon again.

Ansu suffered the injury on 7 November, during a game against Real Betis. Dr. Ramon Cugat operated on him two days later, working on the torn meniscus as in young players it’s advised to remove as little of the area as possible so as to avoid later complications ahead of what is hoped to be a long career.