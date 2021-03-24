What Ronald Koeman wants this summer at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will remain in the Camp Nou hotseat beyond this campaign and he already knows what he wants to happen at the club this summer.

As per a report in El Mundo Deportivo, the Dutchman wants contract renewals for both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele, with any transfer targets in attacking areas dependant on whether or not those deals are completed.

Koeman has also pressed for the deal to be completed for out-of-contract Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, although there is no interest in David Alaba of Bayern Munich, the report adds.

The Dutchman is keen to promote B team star Alejandro Balde to the first-team squad and that would facilitate the sale of Junior Firpo to raise some much-needed funds.

Lyon forward Memphis Depay is also a priority signing, as it is accepted that the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku – who Koeman coached at Everton – are unrealistic at this point.