The Spanish icon Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich modelled his game on

Just 26, Joshua Kimmich is considered to be one of the best midfielders in the world note Diario AS. The Bayern Munich man has now revealed to Bild that Barcelona and La Roja icon Xavi is the player he considers to be one of his greatest idols.

“My role model was always Xavi Hernandez from Barcelona,” the German international explained. “He was never the best, but he acted with vision, took care with his passing and his technique. He tried to put other players in the spotlight. He impressed me, and that was what he guided me towards doing. I got to know him during our concentration in Doha [in Qatar] and I have to admit it was a great experience.”

Kimmich had to wait to play in the Xavi role, however. Signed by Pep Guardiola in 2015, he started as a right-back and even a make-shift centre-back. It was only after the departure of Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso in 2017 that he was given prominence in the middle of the park. Last season he was integral as Bayern won the sextet, just like Xavi’s Barcelona in 2009.

The Catalan is certainly a good role model to have. One of the most decorated footballers of all time, a selection of Xavi’s honours include eight La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, two European Championships and the World Cup.