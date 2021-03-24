Spanish football morning headlines: Cristiano Ronaldo would leave Juve for Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez close to Bayern Munich and Barcelona have first summer signing

Spanish football morning headlines for 24 March.

Ronaldo open to Juve return

There is talk of Cristiano Ronaldo making a sensational summer return to Real Madrid and Marca report he is open to the idea.

Reports from both El Chiringuito and Cadena Cope earlier this month claimed the Portuguese superstar could be allowed to leave the Italian side this summer and that his agent Jorge Mendes had contacted Los Blancos over a potential return.

Bayern close to Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid news also sees Lucas Vazquez being in talks to join German champions Bayern Munich when his contract expires this summer.

Read more: Lucas Vazquez reportedly negotiating move to Bayern Munich

Vazquez has transformed his fortunes at the club this season and is now a key member not just of the squad but of the starting line-up – he has started 28 games across all competition this campaign compared to just 10 last campaign.

Garcia joining Barca

Barcelona transfer news from Diario Sport claims that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia will sign a five-year deal with the club this summer.

Garcia is out of contract at City and the Blaugrana are close to completing the deal.