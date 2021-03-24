Spanish football evening headlines: Ansu Fati requires third knee operation, Juve rule out Ronaldo sale and La Liga team of 2021

Spanish football evening headlines for 24 March.

Fati knee setback

There is huge concern for Barcelona news on Wednesday evening with a report from Cat Radio claiming Ansu Fati may require a third operation on his injured knee.

🚑 ALERTA, ANSU FATI ⚠️ Risc alt de tercera operació. La seva recuperació s’ha tornat a encallar per segona vegada ⚠️ La sutura de menisc no cicatritza bé i en els pròxims dies s’hauria de prendre una decisió via @MartaCarreras_ https://t.co/Q4AQIK8vuW pic.twitter.com/GhLuBRrGop — Tot costa (@totcosta) March 24, 2021

The 18-year-old has already undergone two different knee operations but the meniscus in his knee is now reported not to be healing and surgery may be required.

Juve rule out Ronaldo move

The vice-chairman of Juventus has ruled out the exit of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer despite links of a return to Real Madrid.

Pavel Nedved has said, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “He has a contract and will stay.

“Ronaldo is untouchable. He has a contract until June 30, 2022. What happens next remains to be seen. Cristiano, both technically and in terms of image, gave us a boost. At his technical level, nothing can be said: he scored more than 100 goals in 120 games.”

La Liga team of 2021

La Liga’s team of 2021 to date has been compiled by data performance website Whoscored.com.

Real Madrid the best represented side with three players while Seville rivals Sevilla and Real Betis each have two apiece, along with Barcelona.

🇪🇸 La Liga Team of 2021 pic.twitter.com/lWM147hYwL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 24, 2021

Lionel Messi is the highest ranked player at 9.06 out of 10, with Karim Benzema second at 7.77 from 10.