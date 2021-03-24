Spain boss Luis Enrique makes goalkeeper decision amid De Gea doubt

Spain boss Luis Enrique has revealed that he has already decided who the goalkeeper of the national team will be for the upcoming international matches.

La Roja are preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo this month.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was a surprise inclusion in the squad alongside Athletic Club Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon and Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea.

Kepa Arrizabalaga appears to have fallen out of favour for both his country and Chelsea, as he has been excluded from this squad.

Simon was called into the first-team squad at Athletic following the exit of Kepa to Chelsea in 2018 and has become the regular goalkeeper at the San Mames since, making 81 appearances including 25 La Liga matches this campaign.

De Gea has lost his place at United to Dean Henderson, leaving his starting position in the national team vulnerable.

🇪🇸 @LuisEnrique21, entrenador de la @SeFutbol 🧤 “El portero está decidido, pero no me interesa decirlo” 👍🏻 “Ramos ha entrenado muy bien y está sin ningún problema. Mi idea es cuidar a todos los jugadores” 🙌🏻 “A @Pedri hay que dejarlo crecer, equivocarse y mejorar” pic.twitter.com/gjRoYONJjs — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 24, 2021

Luis Enrique told reporters on Wednesday: “The goalkeeper has been decided upon, but I am not going to say it.”