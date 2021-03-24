Barcelona La Liga

Red alert at Barcelona as Ansu Fati may require third knee operation

It was back in November when Ansu Fati suffered a meniscus injury in his knee but the player is not expected to return to Barcelona action anytime soon.

The 18-year-old has already undergone two different knee operations but the meniscus in his knee is now reported by Cat Radio not to be healing, meaning that a third operation is now the likely outcome.

This is the second time that the teenager’s recovery has stalled and provided a negative update to the doctors, who are concerned over the nature of the injury.

It follows on from Barcelona news back in February from Diario Sport that the teenager had felt fresh pains in his knee with scans showing a build-up in fluid, which required more medical attention.

The teenager has netted five goals in 10 appearances for the Blaugrana this campaign alongside one strike in four caps for the Spanish national team.

There will no doubt be fears that such a lengthy injury layoff will curtail his development, but the Catalan giants will take no risks and aim for a full recovery before he returns to action.

