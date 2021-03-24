Red alert at Barcelona as Ansu Fati may require third knee operation

It was back in November when Ansu Fati suffered a meniscus injury in his knee but the player is not expected to return to Barcelona action anytime soon.

The 18-year-old has already undergone two different knee operations but the meniscus in his knee is now reported by Cat Radio not to be healing, meaning that a third operation is now the likely outcome.

🚑 ALERTA, ANSU FATI ⚠️ Risc alt de tercera operació. La seva recuperació s’ha tornat a encallar per segona vegada ⚠️ La sutura de menisc no cicatritza bé i en els pròxims dies s’hauria de prendre una decisió via @MartaCarreras_ https://t.co/Q4AQIK8vuW pic.twitter.com/GhLuBRrGop — Tot costa (@totcosta) March 24, 2021

This is the second time that the teenager’s recovery has stalled and provided a negative update to the doctors, who are concerned over the nature of the injury.

It follows on from Barcelona news back in February from Diario Sport that the teenager had felt fresh pains in his knee with scans showing a build-up in fluid, which required more medical attention.

The teenager has netted five goals in 10 appearances for the Blaugrana this campaign alongside one strike in four caps for the Spanish national team.

There will no doubt be fears that such a lengthy injury layoff will curtail his development, but the Catalan giants will take no risks and aim for a full recovery before he returns to action.