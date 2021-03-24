Real Madrid loanee to return next season for starting spot

There are a multitude of players currently out on loan from Real Madrid this season but one of those appears to be closer to a return to the first-team more than anyone else.

Brahim Diaz is starring on his season on loan in Milan and he scored his side’s equaliser – his second Serie A goal of the season – in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Fiorentina.

The 21-year-old has five goals and three assists in 1,555 minutes of play for the Milanese giants this campaign and Diario AS reports that he has already signalled his intentions to Madrid to be competing for a first-team slot next season.

Earlier this year, a poll in Marca outlined that 36 percent of Madridistas preferred the Spain Under-21 star to return ahead of any of the other players out on loan this season, in Real Madrid news.

It is said by the fresh report that Madrid rate Brahim as first-team potential and believe that the probable exit of the out-of-contract Lucas Vazquez this summer will open up a slot in the first-team for the playmaker.

Brahim joined Madrid from Manchester City in 2019 and has made 21 first-team appearances.