Man City defender Garcia agrees five-year contract at Barcelona

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has agreed a five-year contract at Barcelona and will be the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

The details are outlined by Diario Sport, who report that an agreement is already in place and will be signed in April.

Read more: Man City’s Eric Garcia: “It would be special to play with Messi”

Barcelona transfer news has been dominated by the possible return of the central defender, who left the club’s La Masia system in the summer of 2017 to join City but now looks set to return.

Garcia is out of contract at the Etihad this summer and has also fallen from prominence this campaign, starting just two matches in the Premier League this campaign and none since October – despite starting seven games towards the end of the previous season following lockdown.

The Catalan-native now appears set to re-join the Blaugrana on a long-term deal and become their first signing of the summer window.