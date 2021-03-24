La Liga Team of 2021: Real Madrid, Betis and Sevilla dominate with Lionel Messi the top performer

With the first three months of 2021 almost complete and an international break upon us, it is now time to take stock of the calendar year in La Liga to date.

Data performance website Whoscored.com has derived the strongest XI of the year to date, with Real Madrid the best represented side with three players while Seville rivals Sevilla and Real Betis each have two apiece, along with Barcelona.

🇪🇸 La Liga Team of 2021 pic.twitter.com/lWM147hYwL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 24, 2021

However, the league’s best performing player – by quite a distance – is Barcelona star Lionel Messi, whose performance is ranked at 9.06 out of 10, with Karim Benzema second at 7.77 from 10.

Read more: Lionel Messi is world’s most in-form footballer, Real Madrid star in third

Atletico Madrid’s recent run of below-par form means that despite leading the way in the league, only Marcos Llorente makes the strongest XI based on performances since the turn of the year.

Huesca – who stay bottom of the standings – are represented by left-back Javi Galan.