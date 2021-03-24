Juventus vice-chairman Nedved rules out Cristiano Ronaldo exit: “He has a contract and will stay”

The vice-chairman of Juventus has ruled out the exit of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer despite links of a return to Real Madrid.

It has been reported that Ronaldo, now aged 36, could be on the market this summer as Juve look to ease their wage bill in order to reinvest in their squad – with a return to the Spanish capital a possibility.

Earlier this month, El Chiringuito and Cadena Cope both claimed the Portuguese superstar could be allowed to leave Juve this summer and that his agent Jorge Mendes had contacted Los Blancos over a potential return.

Last week, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane excited Real Madrid news by claiming of a possible return of Ronaldo this summer: “It can happen.”

However, Juve vice-chairman Nedved – a former playing star of the club – has appeared to rule out the possibility of Ronaldo leaving the Italian champions.

Nedved has said, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “He has a contract and will stay.

“Ronaldo is untouchable. He has a contract until June 30, 2022. What happens next remains to be seen. Cristiano, both technically and in terms of image, gave us a boost. At his technical level, nothing can be said: he scored more than 100 goals in 120 games.”