Captain Cucurella instrumental as La Rojita beat Slovenia 3-0 at Euro U21

La Rojita, defending champions, got their Euro U21 campaign off to a flying start on Wednesday evening, beating Slovenia 3-0 to go top of Group B. Javi Puado opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before Gonzalo Villar made it 2-0 a minute later, with Juan Miranda Gonzalez putting the icing on the cake with a third a minute from time.

Marc Cucurella

Getafe winger and La Rojita captain Marc Cucurella was instrumental in the victory, setting up their first two from the left side. They dominated the first half without finding the net, with the second half flurry proving enough to seal an opening day win.

Spain Under-21s

Italy and the Czech Republic drew the other game in the group, meaning that Luis de la Fuente’s men can certify passage to the next phase of the tournament on Saturday against the Italians. They face the Czech Republic three days later, with all three games to be held in Slovenia.

