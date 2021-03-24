Barcelona pay tribute to Johan Cruyff on fifth anniversary of death

He is widely accredited with being the most influential person in the history of Barcelona and the club have remembered him on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Johan Cruyff spent five years of his playing career at the Camp Nou and then managed the club between 1988 and 1996 – winning 250 of his 430 matches at the helm.

Both through his playing and his coaching, he is credited with implementing his ideology of ‘total football’ which began at Ajax before being transported to the Blaugrana, who subsequently became a side entrenched in football philosophy and placing great importance on maintaining possession.

Cruyff’s son Jordi also had a stint as a player at the Catalan giants and has been linked with a return to the club in a directoral role in recent weeks.

Read more: Jordi Cruyff’s plan to return to Barcelona

Cruyff was diagnosed with cancer in October 2015 and passed away at his home in the Catalan capital five months later, aged 68.

En @JohanCruyff ha estat la figura més important de la història moderna del @FCBarcelona. Sempre el tenim en el nostre record. Gràcies per tot i per tant, Johan. pic.twitter.com/6K8DdmySCE — Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) March 24, 2021

Barcelona news on Wednesday saw newly elected president Joan Laporta join Rafael Yuste, Elena Fort and Johan’s daughter Susila Cruyff in a small ceremony to mark the occasion of his passing.

Various bouquets of flowers were laid at the foot of the statue in tribute to the Dutchman outside the club’s stadium.