Ansu Fati: “I stopped looking at social networks because if you believe it, your performance suffers”

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has explained why he does not use any social media networks.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise to stardom over the past 18 months as he becomes one of the brightest young talents in world football.

The forward made his debut in August 2019 and has netted 13 goals in 43 appearances for the club since, including five in 10 outings this campaign.

The teenager has also become prominent at international level, scoring once in four caps for the senior national team to date.

However, he believes that social media networks are counterproductive for player performance due to the criticism players receive, which often descends into abuse.

The player told Esquire magazine, in quotes carried by Cadena Cope: “After I made my debut, I stopped looking at social networks because if you believe it, your performance suffers and you are not the same.”

The forward also discussed there being no fans in stadiums for over a year: “Playing without a crowd sucks. You want to be a footballer because of the fans and to celebrate a goal with them.”

The teenage forward is currently recovering from a long-term knee injury.