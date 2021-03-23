Thiago Alcantara: “When Busquets is playing for Barcelona, Barcelona always work”

Thiago Alcantara is a pretty big fan of Sergio Busquets, and expressed it in recent comments carried by Diario Sport. The pair are on international duty with La Roja, set to face Greece, Georgia and Kosovo in a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers.

Busquets made his debut for Barcelona at the age of 20 at the beginning of the 2008/09 season under Pep Guardiola. The Blaugrana would go on to win the treble that year.

“You always open the debate and for me there isn’t one,” he said. “I always say it, over time you watch football and become more analytical. When Busquets is playing for Barcelona, Barcelona always work. He’s a great professional. You watch him train and you continue to learn from him.”

One of the most decorated footballers in history, the Catalan has won eight La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, six Spanish Super Cups, three Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, three Club World Cups, the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

Thiago is one of the most talented individuals Spanish football has produced for some time. Forged in La Masia, the La Roja international born to Brazilian parents broke through under Guardiola at Barcelona before following him to Bayern Munich. He joined Liverpool this past summer.