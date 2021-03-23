Thiago Alcantara full of praise for Pedri: “It’s amazing how confident he is for his age”

Pedri’s teammates with La Roja are already in love with him according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The teenager was praised by the experienced Thiago Alcantara on Tuesday afternoon. The pair are on international duty together with the Spanish national team, set to face Greece, Georgia and Kosovo in a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers.

“It’s amazing how confident he is for his age,” the Liverpool midfielder noted. “He’s a footballer who looks spectacular. With the club he’s at and what he’s doing there, it’s incredible. I urge him to keep progressing.”

Pedri is quickly becoming the daring of the Spanish and Catalan media, not just for the quality of his performances for Barcelona but also for the personality he displays on the pitch.

Just 18, things have moved very fast in Pedri’s life since he joined Barcelona from Las Palmas. Far from flashy, he seems to be a diligent young man totally focused on improving as a footballer.

Thiago is one of the most talented individuals Spanish football has produced for some time. Forged in La Masia, the La Roja international born to Brazilian parents broke through under Guardiola at Barcelona before following him to Bayern Munich. He joined Liverpool this past summer.