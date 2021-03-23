The war of Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos with 100 days left of contract

It has dominated Real Madrid news for months but still there is no further clarity over the contractual situation of club captain Sergio Ramos.

The Spain international is out of contract at the club on 30 June – exactly 100 days from now – with no update on whether he will renew his deal or leave Madrid after 16 years.

There is a fresh report from Marca that clarifies that there has been no further progress and indeed, there has been no meeting between Ramos and Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez since December.

Ramos will celebrate his 35th birthday next week and both the length of contract and salary – with Madrid pushing 10 percent pay cuts across the club – issues on his decision.

The former Sevilla defender has netted 101 goals in 670 first-team appearances at the club, establishing himself as a Madridista legend and one of their most iconic ever players.